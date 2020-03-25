USD/IDR Price Analysis: Early gains erased, risks skewed to the downside

- USD/IDR's daily chart indicators are signaling buyer exhaustion.
- Indonesia's Rupiah has erased early losses and could rise further to 15,800 per US dollar.
The bid tone around Indonesia's Rupiah (IDR) strengthened a few minutes before press time, pushing USD/IDR lower from the session high of 16,500 to 16,120.
The pair has erased early gains and could drop further, as signs of buyer exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
The pair created a bearish inside day candle on Tuesday, which occurs when the pair trades well within the range of the preceding day and ends the day on a negative note. While it is widely considered a sign of indecision, the candlestick pattern has appeared following a notable rally in USD/IDR's case and is reflective of bull fatigue.
Tuesday's bearish inside day candle has also validated overbought conditions signaled by the 14-day relative strength index and shifted risk in favor of a drop to 15,800.
On the higher side, a close above Tuesday's high of 16,500 is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|16121
|Today Daily Change
|18.4500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|16102.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14798.36
|Daily SMA50
|14145.01
|Daily SMA100
|14067.7075
|Daily SMA200
|14095.4712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16977.5
|Previous Daily Low
|15855
|Previous Weekly High
|16495
|Previous Weekly Low
|14612.9865
|Previous Monthly High
|14435
|Previous Monthly Low
|13586.7255
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16283.795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16548.705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15645.8667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15189.1833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14523.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16768.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17434.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17890.8667
WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery. The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines. Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement. However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.