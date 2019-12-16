USD/IDR holds upside above 14k on dismal Indonesian trade data

According to the latest trade data published by the Indonesian Statistics Bureau, the country posted a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in November.
Indonesia reported a trade deficit of $-1.33 billion vs. $-0.13 billion expected and $0.16 billion previous. The imports and exports came in at -9.24% and -5.67% respectively vs. -13.32% and -1.18% expectations and -16.39% and -6.13% respective priors.
The median forecast from economists was for a $-0.13 billion trade deficit last month, the Reuters poll showed last week.
USD/IDR is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows reached on Friday, with the downbeat Indonesian Trade Balance data adding to the renewed weakness in the Indonesian rupiah and in turn aiding the upside in the cross. At the press time, USD/IDR keeps its bid tone intact just ahead of the 14,000 level, up +0.20% on the day.
About Indonesia’s Trade Balance
The Trade Balance released by Statistics Indonesia is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. If a steady demand in exchange for Indonesian exports is seen, the Rupiah will receive a positive (or bullish) effect, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
