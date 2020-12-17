USD/IDR: BI to cut rates further if rupiah continues rallying – ANZ

Bank Indonesia (BI) has kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.75% as expected. The central bank remains of the view that the economy is gradually recovering. Economists at ANZ Bank are not pencilling in further rate cuts, although we acknowledge another opportunistic cut cannot be ruled out should the IDR rally gain stronger momentum. Instead, the central bank’s focus is expected to be on monetary-fiscal coordination and improving monetary transmission.
Key quotes
“The BI kept its growth forecasts unchanged at -1% to -2% for 2020 and 4.8% to 5.8% for 2020. It continues to expect inflation to be below target in 2020 before returning to the 2-4% range in 2021. On the current account deficit, the central bank expects to be below 1.5% of GDP in 2020 and be in the 1% to 2% range in 2021.”
“In its accompanying statement, BI reiterated that the IDR is still fundamentally under-valued and has the potential to strengthen further. It also emphasised an accommodative monetary policy stance and encouraged lower lending rates through supervision and coordination with the Financial Services Authority (OJK).”
“We expect monetary policy accommodation to persist until a robust recovery takes root. Economic activity remains lacklustre, though there are some signs of improvement.”
“We have not pencilled in further rate cuts. Admittedly, we cannot rule out another 25bp rate reduction should the IDR experience another significant leg of appreciation. But with BI having already lowered its policy rate by a total of 225bps in the current rate easing cycle, in tandem with the US Fed, the scope for rate cuts is now more limited. Instead, we expect the central bank’s focus to be on monetary-fiscal coordination and improving monetary transmission.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.