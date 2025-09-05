USD: How long can the markets keep sugarcoating the situation? – Commerzbank

The US dollar was able to gain broadly amidst the turbulence in the bond market. This is particularly remarkable because the rise in US yields was likely not due to positive economic prospects but rather to an increasing risk premium. Most recently - back in April, for instance - the dollar suffered during a rise in US yields driven by similar fiscal concerns. The difference this time is clearly that not only the US is affected; risk premiums have increased in other developed countries as well, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
Ending the Fed's independence may not be easy for Trump
"The fact that the dollar was able to benefit in this environment shows that investors evidently have not yet lost faith in US exceptionalism - the phenomenon that the U.S. economy is more capable of navigating crises than other economies. This is evident elsewhere as well, such as in the stock market as well as in the stabilization of US dollar exchange rates in recent months. This stability persists even though the Trump administration has stoked fiscal concerns with its 'Big Beautiful Bill', imposed tariffs of 10% or higher on imports from key trading partners, and relentlessly attacked the Federal Reserve, thereby undermining the integrity of one of the US's key institutions."
"All of this seems irrational at first glance. However, we must consider the alternative: If the markets were to price in an adverse scenario where, for example, the Fed loses its independence and is forced into excessively loose monetary policy, the consequences could be potentially catastrophic - such as significant currency weakness. Few investors are likely willing to bet on such a scenario lightly, as long as hope remains that things won’t get that bad. And much still speaks to the fact that ending the Fed's independence will not be easy."
"Additionally, it won’t be obvious in the coming months how strongly the central bank will yield to political pressure, as current economic conditions increasingly justify easier monetary policy. For instance, if today’s jobs report turns out weak again, the central bankers would have good reason to lower interest rates. Whether or not the Fed is still acting independently would only become clearer if rising inflation were to call for a more restrictive monetary policy. However, as long as inflation remains moderate and the US economy continues to weaken, market participants can keep sugarcoating the Fed’s likely rate cuts for a while longer. Things will get really interesting when tariffs start to have a stronger impact on US prices though."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1700 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD gains traction and advances toward 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which could significantly influence the US Dollar's valuation.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3450 after the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in July. In the second half of the day, the August employment report from the US could ramp up market volatility.
Gold stabilizes near $3,550 as focus shifts to NFP
Gold holds steady at around $3,550 after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Thursday. XAU/USD remains within a touching distance of the record-high it set earlier in the week as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the key jobs data from the US.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple finds support around its critical level. The top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.