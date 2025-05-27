We shouldn’t be surprised to see the dollar softer at the start of the week, even with US President Donald Trump reversing course on 50% EU tariffs. It’s not a case of the greenback suddenly rediscovering its safe-haven status – by most measures, it hasn’t – but more a reflection that markets had largely filed tariffs under 'April risks'. The focus for May and beyond was supposed to be on trade deals. Admittedly, some agreements were always going to take time, and the EU never looked like an easy one. Still, the renewed standoff between Trump and the EU is a reminder that tariff threats and delays can re-emerge quickly. If there’s a lesson from April, it’s that the dollar bears the brunt of tariff drama, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
DXY more likely to retest the 98.0 April lows
"Our short-term fair value model, which looks at the past year’s FX correlations with rates and equities, still points to the dollar being highly undervalued: around 4% versus the euro, sterling and Canadian dollar, 3% versus the Japanese yen and Aussie dollar. But for now, we have to set that aside; the greenback still isn’t trading in line with the classic market drivers. In many respects, it’s behaving more like an emerging market currency, where investors are fixated on public finance sustainability, watching capital flows closely, and forced to factor in unpredictable policy moves. The decoupling is clear – the 60-day correlation between 10-year Treasury yields and DXY started the year at 0.68, and now sits at zero."
"For now, the best hope for the dollar is that incoming data calms recession worries. That’s needed, as deficit concerns are starting to shake the dollar’s already fragile footing. It’s not so much that Trump’s spending bill blows out the deficit overnight, but more that this was a rare opportunity for Congress to address the deficit issue, and it’s been missed. The risk is that US creditworthiness worries remain a drag into the summer, as Treasury auctions could still point to lukewarm demand."
"FX liquidity was thin on Monday due to a US and UK public holiday. Today, we’ll get a better sense of direction. Our view is that the balance of risks remains skewed to the downside for the dollar due to deficit concerns and trade uncertainty, unless US data comes in convincingly stronger than expected. A retest of the 98.0 April lows in DXY looks more likely than a rebound to 100.0 at this point."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
