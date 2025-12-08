USD consolidates just above last week’s lows – BBH

The US Dollar (USD) is mixed this morning, consolidating just above last week’s lows as investors await the New York Fed’s November survey of consumer expectations, BBH FX analysts report.

Consumer expectations survey in focus for Dollar sentiment

"USD is mixed and consolidating just above last week’s lows. The New York Fed November survey of consumer expectations is today’s highlight. "

"US inflation expectations are anchored around 3% and leaves room for the Fed to ease policy. Pay attention to the survey’s 'mean probability of losing a job'. Greater job insecurity will push households toward higher savings and constrain consumer spending activity."