USD/CNH: Outlook for USD remains negative – UOB Group

24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected USD to 'trade between 7.0600 and 7.0745' last Friday. USD subsequently traded in a narrower range than expected (7.0629/7.0714), closing unchanged at 7.0712. Momentum indicators are mostly flat, and we continue to expect USD to trade in a range, most likely between 7.0620 and 7.0740."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned negative on USD early last week. In our latest narrative from last Thursday (04 Dec, spot at 7.0565), we indicated that “the outlook for USD remains negative, and the next level to watch is 7.0400.” Although USD has not been to make further headway on the downside, we will maintain the same view as long as 7.0770 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) remains intact."