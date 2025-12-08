ECB’s Kazimir: Supports holding interest rates steady in December

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Peter Kazimir said in the European session on Monday that he doesn’t see any reason of monetary policy adjustment in the policy meeting this month.

Additional remarks

I see no reason to change rates in the coming months, definitely not in December.



FX pass through to prices may not be as strong as expected.



Remaining vigilant to upside risks has become more important.



Overengineering policy around small inflation deviations would introduce unnecessary policy uncertainty.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades flat around 1.1660 as of writing. The impact of ECB Kazimir's comments appears to be insignificant on the Euro (EUR).