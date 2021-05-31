USD/CNY: Yuan to stabilize as PBoC's resistance to currency appreciation grows – TDS

Beijing reported that the Manufacturing PMI came out at 51 points in May, marginally below estimates. While today's data may have little impact on the currency, CNY has strengthened lately. Economists at TD Securities expect official resistance to CNY appreciation pressures to grow. That said, they don't expect a return to a depreciation path for the currency but rather stability ahead.
All eyes on CNY
“China's NBS manufacturing PMI for May slipped marginally to 51.0 from 51.1 previously (TD 51.1, cons 51.1) while the non-manufacturing PMI for May increased to 55.2 from 54.9 previously.”
“While CNY is likely to remain firm amid strengthening bond and equity inflow, we expect official resistance to appreciation pressures to grow. Officials have already walked back from comments that noted that a firmer CNY will help dampen commodity price related inflation pressures.”
“Yesterday, in an interview with the official Xinhua news agency Sheng Songcheng, a former PBoC official noted that the currency is ‘overvalued’ and may depreciate in the future. That said, we think China wants to continue to attract foreign bond inflows while not wanting to encourage outflows, implying a stable path for CNY going forward.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.