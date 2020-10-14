USD/CNY: Yuan to remain resilient over the medium-term – HSBC

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has removed the 20% reserve requirement for forward forex trading. This is similar to the policy action taken in September 2017 when the CNY was appreciating quickly. This policy change is unlikely to reverse the downward trend in USD/CNY, in the view of economists at HSBC.
Key quotes
“On 10 October, the PBoC announced that the foreign exchange (forex) risk reserve ratio for forward forex trading will be reduced from 20% to zero, effective 12 October. The central bank said on the same day that it will continue to maintain flexibility in the CNY exchange rate and stabilise market expectations.”
“We expect that a removal of the policy tool should not reverse the downtrend by USD/CNY. Indeed, the removal of the forex reserve requirement in September 2017 only caused a temporary upward squeeze by USD/CNY. But by December 2017, the yuan was strengthening again to reflect, among other things, China’s relative underlying economic strength (indicated by a widening interest rate differential between China and the US).”
“With the Federal Reserve expected to keep short-end US rates near zero for the next couple of years, the yield advantage of the CNY will likely remain. We also think China will continue to have a positive basic balance, given the larger current account surplus and foreign bond inflows. We believe the PBOC will continue with market-oriented FX reforms and accelerate CNY internationalisation in the coming years. All in all, we expect the CNY to remain resilient over the medium-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2900 amid rising no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD extends the drop below 1.2900 on growing Hard Brexit fears. EU leaders to say progress in Brexit talks as 'not sufficient' for a deal. Traders await the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB Chief Lagarde's speech. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressures.
Gold: Rebound still capped below $1900
Gold's upside attempts remain capped below $1,900, courtesy of the US dollar rally. Gold's one-month risk reversals indicate a renewed demand for put options or bearish bets on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Dollar bid amid jittery markets, all eyes on key UK-EU Brexit meeting
The safe-haven US dollar held onto its recent recovery rally from three-week lows, benefiting from broad risk-aversion amid a pause in the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial and no sign of an end to the US fiscal stimulus deadlock.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.