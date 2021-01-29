USD/CNY: Yuan drops despite surging Chinese overnight repo rate

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Yuan drops amid a continued tightening of liquidity conditions in China
  • Weakness in the US stock futures keeps the dollar bid.

Yuan is on the offer, pushing USD/CNY higher despite the tightening of liquidity conditions in China.

The nation's volume-weighted average of overnight repo rate, one of the best indicators of general liquidity in China, rose to 3.28% early Friday – the highest level since 2015 – extending its recent run higher. The central bank is sucking out liquidity to rein in leverage.

While the CNY gained ground on Thursday, seemingly due to the repo rate uptick, it has failed to keep the momentum going so far today. CNY is trading at 6.4640 per US dollar at press time, down 0.22% on the day. The currency rose by 0.5% to 6.4491 on Thursday.

The anti-risk dollar looks to be benefitting from the risk-off tone in the financial markets. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are down 0.33%, while the Asian stocks are trimming early gains. The losses in the US stock futures indicate a continuation of the flight to safety seen earlier this week on fears of social-media-driven hedge fund selling and due to concerns that the US fiscal stimulus will be smaller than hoped.

 

Technical levels

USD/CNY

Overview
Today last price 6.4645
Today Daily Change 0.0150
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 6.4495
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.4747
Daily SMA50 6.5196
Daily SMA100 6.6179
Daily SMA200 6.8178
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.4934
Previous Daily Low 6.4492
Previous Weekly High 6.4973
Previous Weekly Low 6.4567
Previous Monthly High 6.5867
Previous Monthly Low 6.5156
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.4661
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4765
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4347
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4198
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.3905
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4789
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.5082
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.5231

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar

AUD/USD drops towards 0.7650 as risk-aversion lifts US dollar

AUD/USD extends the drop towards 0.7650 amid US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news. The risk-off market profile has knocked-off the S&P 500 futures, lifting the demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven. Focus shifts to the US data. 

AUD/USD News

Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840

Gold looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840

Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low of $1,839.68. Brokers’ restrictions on retail trading, China tensions weigh on risks amid economic fears. Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and light calendar fail to entertain traders.

Gold news

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent

“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday. 

Read more

Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700

Ripple buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700

XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high. The altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00

DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures