USD/CNY to navigate below 6.40 through the second half of the year – TDS

“We think the authorities will aim at a ceiling of around 98 on the CFETS index, with preference to move back into a 96-97 range, where it has been for most of this year (from just under 98 at present).”

“Should the USD weaken further CNY will appreciate vs. USD but likely at a slower pace than its peers, taking some of the steam out of its trade weighted strength. Conversely, if the USD strengthens more broadly, CNY is likely to weaken vs. USD but likely at least at the same pace also to avoid trade weighted strength.”

“We think China's authorities will be increasingly wary of further CNY appreciation on a trade weighted basis. However, this will not prevent USD/CNY from edging lower in the months ahead, with USD/CNY likely to trade below 6.40 through H2 2021.”

CNY strengthened to multi-year highs vs. USD and on a trade-weighted basis causing a high degree of consternation among China's policymakers. Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe Strategist at TD Securities, thinks China will be increasingly wary of further CNY appreciation especially on a trade weighted basis and may open the door slightly more to outflows.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.