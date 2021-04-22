USD/CNY fix: at 6.4902 vs previous 6.5046

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.4902 vs the estimate 6.4896 and previous 6.5046.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
