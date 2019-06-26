USD/CNH technical analysis: Probing the lower end of the rising wedge on 4H

USD/CNH has charted a rising wedge pattern.

A break below 6.8820 would confirm a rising wedge breakdown.

USD/CNH's bounce from the recent low of 6.8365 has taken the shape of a bearish reversal pattern called a rising wedge and could be short-lived.

As of writing, USD/CNH is flirting with the lower edge of the rising wedge at 6.8820. A 4-hour close below that level would confirm a rising wedge breakdown and open the doors for a retest of the recent low of 6.8365.

The case for rising wedge breakdown looks stronger if we take into account the bearish crossover of the 50- and 200-candle moving averages on the 4-hour chart.

The case for rising wedge breakdown would weaken if the pair finds acceptance above 6.90.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish below 6.8820

Pivot points