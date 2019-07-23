USD/CNH technical analysis: Looks north with falling channel breakout

- USD/CNH's daily chart shows a bearish channel breakout.
- A break above 6.90 looks likely.
The path of least resistance for USD/CNH is on the higher side, technical charts indicate.
The pair closed at 6.8834, confirming a falling channel breakout. The pattern indicates the pullback from June's high of 6.9618 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
So, the doors look open for a test of 6.90 (July 3 high). A break above that level would invalidate bearish lower highs pattern and reinforce the bullish view put forward by the channel breakout and could yield rise to 6.9618.
The bullish case would weaken if the pair finds acceptance below the July 11 low of 6.8610.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot points
-
- R3 6.8952
- R2 6.8899
- R1 6.8871
- PP 6.8817
-
- S1 6.8789
- S2 6.8735
- S3 6.8707
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
