USD/CNH technical analysis: Drops to head-and-shoulders neckline support

- USD/CNH has tested the head-and-shoulders neckline support of 7.0735.
- A close below that level would confirm a breakdown and a bullish-to-bearish trend change.
The USD/CNH pair has tested key support a few minutes amid the Sino-US trade optimism.
The currency pair is currently trading around 7.0841, having dropped to 7.0735 – the neckline of the daily chart head-and-shoulders pattern – soon before press time.
The bid tone around the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) strengthened in early Asia on a "Phase 1 Deal" between the US and China. With the partial deal, President Trump has delayed the planned Oct. 15 tariff hike. That said, whether the tariffs in December will be pushed off as well.
As of now, however, the Yuan is mildly bid on the partial US-China trade deal.
A daily close below 7.0735 would confirm a head-and-shoulders breakdown and open the doors for 6.95 (target as per the measured move method).
On the way lower, the pair may find support at 7.03 (Sept. 13 low). A bounce from the neckline and a break above the 50-day moving average, currently at 7.1075, would weaken the bearish prospects.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish below 7.0365
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|7.0881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1183
|Daily SMA50
|7.1098
|Daily SMA100
|7.0049
|Daily SMA200
|6.8836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.128
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0704
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1705
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0704
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1967
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0311
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.063
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
