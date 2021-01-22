USD/CNH still eyes a move to 6.5200 – UOB

The upside momentum in USD/CNH could still reach the 6.5200 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to weaken further yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any decline is expected to face solid support at 6.4450’. However, USD traded in a relatively quiet manner between 6.4561 and 6.4705. Upward momentum is beginning to build-up and USD is likely to edge higher from here. That said, any advance is expected to face solid resistance at 6.4880. Support is 6.4600 followed by 6.4550.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from Wednesday (20 Jan, spot at 6.4800). As highlighted, while upward momentum has been dented, there is still chance for USD to move to 6.5200. Only a break of 6.4450 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that USD is not ready to move to 6.5200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden
Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session. Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).