1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned slightly negative on USD on Monday (25 Aug, spot at 7.1740), indicating that USD 'may edge lower, but any decline is unlikely to break below 7.1600.' After USD broke below 7.1600, we highlighted on Tuesday (26 Aug, spot at 7.1580) that 'the rapidly increasing downward momentum indicates USD could drop below July’s low of 7.1435.' USD then traded sideways for a couple of days, holding above 7.1435, until yesterday, when it plunged to a low of 7.1185. We maintain our negative stance and now expect USD to drop and potentially break below 7.1000. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level is now at 7.1550 instead of 7.1800."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We pointed out yesterday that 'the bias is tilted to the downside.' However, we noted that 'it is unclear whether USD can break clearly below 7.1435.' The sudden downward acceleration that sent USD to a low of 7.1185 was surprising. What is not surprising is that the sharp drop is deeply oversold. However, the weakness has not stabilised, and USD could test 7.1100 before stabilisation can be expected. The next support at 7.1000 is unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 7.1280, and if USD breaks above 7.1370, it would indicate that the weakness has begun to stabilise."

The sharp drop in US Dollar (USD) could test 7.1100 before stabilization can be expected; the next support at 7.1000 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, USD remains negative, and it could drop and potentially break below 7.1000, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.