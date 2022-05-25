- USD/CNH reverses from intraday high, fades bounce off three-week low.
- 50-HMA probes recovery inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- 6.6560 support confluence limits immediate downside, 100-HMA adds to the upside filters.
USD/CNH takes a U-turn from the daily top surrounding 6.6720 as 50-HMA tests the recovery moves inside a weekly triangle. Even so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair snaps a four-day downtrend while bouncing off a three-week low, up 0.14% intraday near 6.6675 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Given the recent pick-up in the RSI (14), the USD/CNH rebound may extend towards breaking the aforementioned triangle’s resistance, around 6.6760.
However, the 100-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May 04-13, respectively around 6.7000 and 6.7250, will be strong resistance for the pair to cross afterward.
On the contrary, a convergence of the stated triangle’s support line and 78.6% Fibo. highlights 6.6560 as the short-term key support.
Should USD/CNH bears manage to conquer the 6.6560, the odds of witnessing the pair’s slump towards the monthly low of 6.6116 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CNH: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.6664
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|6.658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.71
|Daily SMA50
|6.5243
|Daily SMA100
|6.4366
|Daily SMA200
|6.4261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.6902
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6554
|Previous Weekly High
|6.8206
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6726
|Previous Monthly High
|6.694
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.6769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7153
