USD/CNH Price Analysis: On the back foot inside short-term symmetrical triangle

- USD/CNH sellers attack a two-week-old support line amid bearish MACD.
- Downside break of triangle holds the key to monthly low.
- Bulls will look for entry beyond 6.8610, 100-bar SMA offers extra resistance.
USD/CNH fails to extend the downside break of a fortnight-long symmetrical triangle while bouncing off 6.8257 to 6.8300 during early Monday. Even so, the pair’s recovery moves are likely to languish amid bearish MACD signals.
As a result, sellers remain hopeful and may increase positions once the quote confirms the triangle break, by sustained trading below 6.8275.
In doing so, the monthly low, also the lowest since May 2019, near 6.8130 will be on their radar ahead of 6.8000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, the pair’s upside break of the mentioned triangle resistance, at 6.8493 now, will need a successful break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 6.8590, to challenge the monthly peak close to 6.8610.
If at all the bulls remain dominant past-6.8610, the August 27 high of 6.8936 could lure them during the further upside.
USD/CNH four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|6.8316
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8715
|Daily SMA50
|6.94
|Daily SMA100
|7.0201
|Daily SMA200
|7.0135
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8452
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8316
|Previous Weekly High
|6.861
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8252
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9938
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8436
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.