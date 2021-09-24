USD/CNH Price Analysis: Inside key SMA envelope near $6.46, Fed Chair Powell eyed

- USD/CNH remains indecisive between 100 and 200 SMAs.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross two-month-old falling trend line favor bears.
- Heavy Fedspeak, Evergrande news awaited for fresh impulse.
USD/CNH fades bounce off weekly low around $6.4620 during early Friday.
In doing so, the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair remains trapped inside an envelope comprising 100 and 200-SMA. It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD and sustained trading below a descending resistance line from late July keep sellers hopeful.
However, markets wait for news from Evergrande and a slew of Fed speakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, restricts the pair moves.
Given the brighter odds for the sellers, the pair’s one more attempt to refresh the monthly low of $6.4244 can’t be ruled out. However, the 100-SMA level of $6.4540 needs to be broken for that.
It’s worth noting that the USD/CNH bulls have multiple hurdles to cross, other than the 200-SMA level of $6.4665, making it harder to return.
To name a few resistances, 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September downside, near $6.4770, follows the 200-SMA hurdle while preceding the stated resistance line figures of $6.4845. Additionally, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $6.4890 and the $6.4900 act as extra filters to the north.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4622
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|6.462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4557
|Daily SMA50
|6.47
|Daily SMA100
|6.4524
|Daily SMA200
|6.4727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4748
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4525
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4738
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.425
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4959
