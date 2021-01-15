USD/CNH now looks to 6.5200 near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the upside bias in USD/CNH could extend to the 6.5200 level in the short-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that USD ‘could edge higher but any advance is viewed as part of a 6.4500/6.4750 range’. We added, “a sustained rise above 6.4750 is not expected”. Our view was not wrong as USD eased off after touching 6.4774. The underlying tone has improved a tad and for today, USD is likely to trade within a higher range of 6.4580/6.4900.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “On Wednesday (13 Jan, spot at 6.4500), we indicated that the outlook is mixed and we expected USD to ‘trade between 6.4100 and 6.4900’. While there is no change in our view, upward momentum is beginning to improve and a clear break of 6.4900 could lead to USD moving higher towards 6.5200. At this stage, the prospect for USD to advance is not high but it would remain intact unless the ‘strong support’ at 6.4300 is breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%
GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold stuck in range around $1850 after Biden, ahead of US data
Gold keeps the range play intact near $1850, divided between broad US dollar rebound and tumbling Treasury yields. The metal remains underpinned by dovish Fed Chair Powell and President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. US data awaited.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs around 90.50
The greenback regains the buying interest and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of session tops in the mid-90.00s.