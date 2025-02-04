Outlook is mixed; USD is likely to trade between 7.2950 and 7.3400. In the longer run, a breach of 7.2950 would mean that USD is likely to trade in a range instead of advancing further, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Below 7.2950, USD is likely to trade in a range
24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to ‘rise further’ yesterday, but we pointed out that ‘overbought conditions suggest 7.4000 is unlikely to come into view.’ We did not expect the sharp drop that reached a low of 7.3020. The rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. Today, we expect USD to trade between 7.2950 and 7.3400.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We expected ‘further advance in USD’ yesterday, but we pointed out that the 7.4000 level to provide resistance.’ USD rose to 7.3765 and then plunged to a low of 7.3020. The buildup momentum is beginning to fade, and a breach of 7.2950 (no change in ‘strong support’ level from yesterday) would mean that USD is likely to trade in a range instead of advancing further.”
