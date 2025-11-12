USD/CNH: Likely to lead to a lower range of 7.1155/7.1260 – UOB Group
Softer underlying tone is likely to lead to a lower range of 7.1155/7.1260 rather than a continued decline. In the longer run, USD has likely entered a range-trading phase between 7.1120 and 7.1330, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD has likely entered a range-trading phase
24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected USD to 'trade in a range between 7.1170 and 7.1290' yesterday. USD subsequently traded in a narrower range than expected (7.1175/7.1264), closing largely unchanged at 7.1221 (+0.01%). Despite the quiet price action, the underlying tone has softened somewhat. However, this is likely to lead to a lower trading range of 7.1155/7.1260 rather than a continued decline."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from last Friday (07 Nov, spot at 7.1230), in which we highlighted that USD 'has likely entered a range trading phase, and for the time being, we expect it to trade between 7.1120 and 7.1330'. We continue to hold the same view."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.