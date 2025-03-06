USD/CNH does not have enough momentum to break below 7.2260 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted yesterday (05 Mar, spot at 7.2650) that USD 'could remain under pressure,' and we pointed out that 'there is a pair of strong supports at 7.2400 and 7.2260.' USD then fell to a low of 7.2330. The downward pressure remains intact, and should USD break below and hold below 7.2260, the next level to watch is 7.2000. To maintain the downward pressure, USD must not remain below 7.2880 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 7.2980 yesterday)."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After the sharp drop in USD two days ago, we highlighted the following yesterday: 'The decline appears excessive, but with no signs of stabilisation just yet, further weakness is not ruled out. However, given the deeply oversold conditions, any decline is likely part of a lower range of 7.2400/7.2800.” Instead of trading in a range, USD fell to a low of 7.2330. Downward momentum has increased, albeit not much. Today, provided that USD remains below 7.2780 (minor resistance is at 7.2660), it could decline gradually. However, it does not appear to have enough momentum to break below 7.2260."

US Dollar (USD) could decline gradually vs Chinese Yuan (CNH); it does not appear to have enough momentum to break below 7.2260. In the longer run, downward pressure remains intact; should USD break below 7.2260, the next level to watch is 7.2000, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.