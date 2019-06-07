USD/CNH: Bid above 6.94 ahead of key China data

- USD/CNH tests trendline resistance ahead of China data.
- China’s trade surplus and money supply figures are due at 02:00 GMT.
- A below-forecast China exports figure could hurt risk assets.
The USD/CNH is flashing green with above-6.94 print ahead of the release of China’s trade and money supply figures.
The currency pair tested the resistance at 6.9462 – the trendline connecting May 20 and May 31 highs – earlier today and is currently trading at 6.9424.
A daily close above the trendline hurdle would mark an upside break of the three-week long consolidation above 6.90 and shift risk in favor of a rise to 7.00.
The bullish close may happen today if the key China data disappoints expectations.
The data due at 02:00 GMT is expected to show that China’s exports growth in Yuan terms spiked to 15.5% in May from 3.1% in April. Meanwhile, imports growth is forecasted to jump to 15.9% from 10.3%. The trade surplus is expected to widen to CNY 140.505 billion in May from 93.570 billion in April.
Further, M2 Money Supply is expected to have risen by 8.6% year-on-year in May.
Yuan will likely take a hit and so would the risk assets if China’s exports drop, indicating weakening global demand conditions. The risk-off could be severe if China reports a bigger surplus with the US.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 7.0029
- R2 6.9827
- R1 6.9631
- PP 6.943
-
- S1 6.9233
- S2 6.9032
- S3 6.8836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
