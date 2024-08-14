1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative USD view since late last month (as annotated in the chart below). After USD fell sharply to 7.0636 and rebounded, in our update from last Tuesday (06 Aug, spot at 7.1400), we highlighted that ‘while further USD weakness is not ruled out, the low near 7.0635 is solid support now.’ We added, ‘a breach of 7.2000 would mean that the weakness has stabilised.’ USD subsequently traded sideways, and we noted two days ago (12 Aug, spot at 7.1770) that ‘downward momentum is fading, and the likelihood of USD breaking below 7.0635 has diminished.’ Yesterday, USD fell sharply by 0.41% (7.1490). While downward momentum has been boosted, it is unclear at this time if it is sufficiently enough for USD to break below 7.0635. Nevertheless, the bias remains on the downside as long as 7.1850 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 7.2000) is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view of sideways trading yesterday was incorrect. Instead of trading sideways, USD plunged, closing sharply lower by 0.41% (7.1490). While severely oversold, USD could continue to decline today. However, the support at 7.1300 is likely out of reach (there is another support level at 7.1410). Resistance is at 7.1580; a breach of 7.1660 would suggest that the weakness has stabilised.”

The US Dollar (USD) could continue to decline; the support at 7.1300 is likely out of reach. While downward momentum has been boosted, it is unclear at this time if it is sufficiently enough for USD to break below 7.0635, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.