USD/CHF unable to regain 0.9200, edges down to 0.9170

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The dollar fails to return above 0.9200, edges down to 0.9170 area.
  • US dollar loses momentum on the back of softer US T-bond yields.
  • USD/CHF remains weak while below 0.9200.

The US dollar is trading lower on Wednesday after having failed to return above 0.9200. The pair depreciates 0.3% on the daily chart, retreating towards the 0.9170 area amid moderate dollar weakness.

The USD loses ground amid lower US Treasury bonds

The pair has confirmed its reversal from Tuesday’s high at 0.9225 weighed by broad-based US dollar weakness. The decline in US T-Bond yields, which have fueled USD’s rally from late July lows is pulling the dollar lower across the board.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has dropped to 1.52% on Wednesday, down from the multi-month highs at 1.68% hit last week. The hawkish message from the Bank of Canada, which confirmed the end of its QE program earlier today, has rattled debt markets with the investors bracing for a similar decision by the Federal Reserve at next week’s meeting.  

On the macroeconomic front, US data has been mixed today with orders for durable goods manufactured in the US contracting less than expected in September, due to a solid increase of non-defense capital goods. On the other hand, the US goods trade deficit widened to $96.3B in September from $89.4B in the previous month on the back of a sharp decline in exports which will have a negative impact on the third quarter’s growth.  

USD/CHF: Near-term trend remains negative below 0.9200

Technical indicators show the near-term USD/CHF trend biased lower, after having broken the upward channel from early August lows, with next potential targets at 0.9150 (October 22 and 24 lows) and 0.9100 (August 18 and 30 lows), which might expose August 4 low at 0.9020.

On the upside, a bullish reaction past 0.9225 (October 26 high) would ease negative pressure and confirm the breach of trendline resistance, increasing positive traction towards October 18 high at 0.9275 and then 0.9310 (October 12 and 13 highs).   

USD/CHF Daily Chart 

USDCHF Daily Chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9173
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.9205
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9251
Daily SMA50 0.9219
Daily SMA100 0.9183
Daily SMA200 0.9145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9226
Previous Daily Low 0.9187
Previous Weekly High 0.9273
Previous Weekly Low 0.9151
Previous Monthly High 0.9368
Previous Monthly Low 0.9116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9202
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9186
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9167
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9147
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9225
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9264

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.

Read more

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures