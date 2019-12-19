USD/CHF tumbles to the 0.9770 area, lowest since September

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US yields reverse and weaken the greenback. 
  • Swiss franc among top performers of the day. 

The USD/CHF dropped further during the second half of the American session and bottomed at 0.9769, the lowest level since September 26. The pair lost more than two hundred pips in December and is having the worst month since June. 

The Swiss franc, the yen and gold rose amid demand for safe-haven assets. The risk aversion tone across the bond market and currencies is not seen in Wall Street where equity prices are up. The Dow Jones gains 0.35% and the Nasdaq 0.55%. 

US yield are down significantly after a reversal. The 10-year dropped from 1.95% to 1.90% and weigh on the US dollar. Economic data from the United States did not help the dollar: Philly Fed dropped more than expected in December (0.3 vs 8.0) and Existing Home Sales (5.34M vs 5.44). 

Fears about a hard Brexit also contribute to the demand for the Swiss franc. The EUR/CHF fell to 1.0870, adding also strength to CHF. Ahead of the Asian session, the technical outlook for USD/CHF is biased to the downside with the pair looking for a support level. 

More technical levels 

 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9774
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.9799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9897
Daily SMA50 0.9908
Daily SMA100 0.9885
Daily SMA200 0.9936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9822
Previous Daily Low 0.9795
Previous Weekly High 0.9912
Previous Weekly Low 0.9806
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9812
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9789
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9762
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

