- US dollar bounces up from session lows at 0.9085 and returns above 0.9100.
- The dollar loses ground on concerns about surging COVID-19 infections in the US.
- USD/CHF remains biased higher, likely to retest 0.9200 – Commerzbank.
The US dollar has bounced up from one-week lows at 0.9085 during Tuesday’s US trading session and has returned above the 0.9100 level. The pair, however, remains negative on daily charts, extending its downtrend from last week's lows near 0.9200.
US dollar weakens on COVID-19 concerns
The greenback opened the day in a moderately weak tone, depreciating across the board as the COVID-19 pandemic continues surging in the US. The record numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted investors to anticipate further efforts by the US Government and the Federal Reserve to support economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.
The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has confirmed this view in a virtual event in California. Powell has guaranteed that the Fed will use all tools to support the recovery “for as long as it takes until the job is well and truly done.” This has weighed on US dollar demand and for the benefit of the safe-haven Swiss Franc.
On the macroeconomic front, US retail sales have given little ground for optimism. US retail consumption increased at a 0.3% pace in October, well below the 0.5% expected, and down from the 1.6% increase seen in September. The impact on the dollar, however, has been negligible.
USD/CHF might revisit 0.9200 – Commerzbank
On the technical front, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the USD upside potential intact, for a rush towards 0.9200: “USD/CHF is consolidating following the recent strong reversal from the current November trough at .8983 and looks capable of challenging initial resistance provided by the recent high at .9207. Key resistance remains the September high at .9296. This guards the seven-month downtrend at .9327. For now, Elliott wave counts are suggesting dips back to .9100/.9080 should hold for another upside attempt.”
Technical levels to view
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9114
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9109
|Daily SMA50
|0.9137
|Daily SMA100
|0.9178
|Daily SMA200
|0.9412
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9152
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9098
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
