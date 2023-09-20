USD/CHF treads waters below two-month high around 0.8980

- USD/CHF retraces the recent gains ahead of the policy decision by the Fed.
- SECO Economic Forecasts improved the growth rate in the current year but revised lower for the year 2024.
- The odds of another rate hike by the Fed through the end of the year 2023 have been diminished.
USD/CHF snaps the previous day’s gains, trading lower around 0.8980 during the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) could experience the upward support driven by the improved US Treasury yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.35% by the press time, below its highest level in 16 years.
The Economic Forecasts released by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the year 2023 is up at 1.3% from the previous 1.1% rate. While the forecasts showed the growth for the year 2024 has been reduced to 1.2% from the 1.5% previously.
Moreover, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast figure reduced to 2.2% in the year 2023 from the previous reading of 2.3%. For 2024, the inflation rose to 1.9%, which was seen at 1.5% earlier.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, trades sideways near 105.20 at the time of writing. Investors anticipate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep its current interest rates in September. Moreover, as per the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of another rate hike during the November and December meetings have been reduced.
However, the market sentiment seems to suggest that the Fed is inclined to maintain higher policy rates for an extended period, a factor that could potentially strengthen the Greenback. This perception is rooted in the resilience of the US economy, characterized by a decrease in inflationary pressures and sustained growth in the labor market.
According to a Reuters report, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated on Tuesday that, it is crucial for the US to experience a slowdown in its growth rate to a level that aligns with its potential growth rate.
Yellen also mentioned "I think the Chinese would most likely use the policy space they have to try to avoid a slowdown with major proportions. There may be spillovers from China’s economic difficulties to the US."
Fed’s "dot plots" would be significant to assess the anticipated interest rate trajectory. According to the recent Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the median estimate from the Fed suggests that interest rates could potentially reach a peak of 5.6%.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8972
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8886
|Daily SMA50
|0.8782
|Daily SMA100
|0.8881
|Daily SMA200
|0.9038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8934
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9027
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.