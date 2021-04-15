USD/CHF trades with modest gains below mid-0.9200s, lacks follow-through

- A combination of factors allowed USD/CHF to gain traction for the second straight day.
- The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
- A modest USD rebound from multi-week lows provided any additional boost to the pair.
- Mostly upbeat US macro releases did little to impress bulls or provide any fresh impetus.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 0.9245 region in reaction to upbeat US macro releases, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair gained traction for the second consecutive session and recovered further from 200-day SMA support, around the 0.9185 region, or over one-month lows touched in the previous session. The unabated rally in the global equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The intraday uptick got an additional boost from a modest US dollar rebound from multi-week lows. That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains for the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped below the 1.60% threshold amid reduced bets for an earlier Fed rate hike.
On the economic data front, the US monthly Retail Sales figures surpassed even the most optimistic estimates. Adding to this, regional manufacturing indices – Empire State and Philly Fed – and Weekly Jobless Claims also beat estimates by a big margin. The data, however, did little to impress the USD bulls amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the weekly swing highs, around the 0.9265-70 region before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has formed a strong base near 200-DMA. This would further suggest that the recent corrective pullback from nine-month tops has run its course and prompt some technical buying, setting the stage for some meaningful upside for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9245
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9325
|Daily SMA50
|0.9189
|Daily SMA100
|0.9042
|Daily SMA200
|0.9098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9187
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9232
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9149
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
