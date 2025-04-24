USD/CHF trade with mild negative bias below 0.8300; downside seems cushioned

- USD/CHF ticks lower on Thursday and snapped a two-day winning streak to a nearly two-week high.
- The uncertainty over Trump’s trade policies and Fed rate cut bets weigh on the USD and the pair.
- A positive risk tone undermines demand for the safe-haven CHF and limits losses for spot prices.
The USD/CHF pair fails to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery from the lowest level since September 2011 and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, lack bearish conviction and currently trade just below the 0.8300 mark, down 0.25% for the day and close to a nearly two-week high touched on Wednesday.
Despite easing fears about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence, the US Dollar (USD) bulls remain on the sidelines amid the weakening confidence in the US economy on the back of the uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's trade policies. Apart from this, the prospects for more aggressive policy easing by the Fed fail to assist the USD to build on this week's bounce from a multi-year low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tempered market expectations for a quick resolution to the US-China trade standoff. However, signs of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies remain supportive of a generally positive tone around the equity markets. This is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and lending some support to the USD/CHF pair, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, and Existing Home Sales data later during the early Norther American session. Apart from this, trade-related developments will influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide short-term impetuses to the USD/CHF pair.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.