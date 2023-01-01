  • USD/CHF is expected to remain lackluster around 0.9250 as investors await Swiss CPI data.
  • An increment in Swiss inflation will attract more rate hikes from the SNB.
  • The FOMC minutes will provide a detailed version of December’s monetary policy meeting.

The USD/CHF pair is likely to display a lackluster performance ahead around 0.9250 amid festive mood in various potential markets. Also, the Swiss franc asset is expected to remain sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for fresh impetus.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) aims to extend its downside journey to near the round-level support of 103.00 amid a decline in safe-havens appeal. The mighty USD Index faced immense pressure on Friday after surrendering the crucial support of 103.40. Also, a fresh fall in the inflationary pressures in the United States has weakened its appeal for the USD Index.

S&P500 sensed a minor sell-off on Friday as investors turned cautious after commentary from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF cited on the CBS Sunday morning news program that “For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe, and China – all may experience weakening activity,”.

On the Swiss Franc front, the release of the inflation data will hog the limelight. According to the estimates, the inflation data (Dec) will escalate to 3.4% against the former release of 3.0% on an annual basis. Escalation in the Swiss inflation data might attract more policy hikes from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).  In December’s monetary policy meeting, SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan opened the gates for more policy tightening despite hiking interest rates further by 50 basis points (bps) to ensure price stability.

The USD Index may display an informed move after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes release. The FOMC minutes will explain the interest rate hike of 50 bps by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its December monetary policy meeting.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.924
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.9246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9318
Daily SMA50 0.9537
Daily SMA100 0.9655
Daily SMA200 0.9644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9268
Previous Daily Low 0.9201
Previous Weekly High 0.9338
Previous Weekly Low 0.9201
Previous Monthly High 0.9471
Previous Monthly Low 0.9201
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9243
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9227
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9208
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9171
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9141
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9276
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9306
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support

EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0690 resistance-turned-support

EUR/USD portrays exhaustion of the previous bull-run amid Monday’s holiday-inspired lackluster trading day. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the previous day’s upside break of the one-week-old resistance line, now support.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index

USD/JPY sees a downside below 131.00 amid a weaker US Dollar Index

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around 131.00 after a less-confident rebound from 130.78 as settled on Friday. The asset is hoping for a continuation of weakness, which might drag the asset again below the immediate support of 131.00. The major is likely to face significant heat amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

USD/JPY News

Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800

Gold begins 2023 on a cautious note above $1,800

Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaw near $1,825 during early Monday, mostly unchanged, as holidays in multiple markets restrict the metal’s immediate moves despite the US Dollar’s rebound.

Gold News

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high. 

Read more

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull. 

Read more

