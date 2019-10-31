USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback nearing the October lows, consolidating near 0.9870 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is consolidating its losses this Thursday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.9855 support.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, USD/CHF is trading in a range below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is approaching the October low, currently at the 0.9837 price level. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
 
USD/CHF is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs as the market is nearing the 0.9855 support level. A break below this level can lead to an extension of the current bear leg towards the 0.9798 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. However, the market has been consolidation the recent losses this Thursday which is just a pause. Resistances can be seen at the 0.9875 and 0.9915 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9867
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.9894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9932
Daily SMA50 0.9907
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9946
Previous Daily Low 0.9887
Previous Weekly High 0.9956
Previous Weekly Low 0.9841
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.985
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9813
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9931
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9968
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9991

 

 

