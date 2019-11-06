USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback hanging near the November highs against CHF

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is trading flat on the day, consolidating the gains of the last two days. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9940/0.9956 resistance zone.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
On the daily chart, USD/CHF is trading in a range below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is holding just above the 50 SMA today at the 0.9916 level. 
 

 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading near the monthly highs while above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Buyers will need to overcome the 0.9940/0.9956 resistance zone and the descending trendline. Further up, 0.9988 resistance awaits, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading above upward sloping 100/200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Pullbacks down could find support near 0.9910, 0.9889 and 0.9853, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9925
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.9928
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9918
Daily SMA50 0.9914
Daily SMA100 0.987
Daily SMA200 0.9955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9937
Previous Daily Low 0.9869
Previous Weekly High 0.997
Previous Weekly Low 0.985
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9954
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD about to challenge weekly lows

EUR/USD about to challenge weekly lows

The American dollar resumed its advance in US trading hours with EUR/USD nearing the 1.1060 price zone. Risk sentiment turned sour after news suggested the US-China trade deal could be delayed to December.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holding below 1.2900 as mood deteriorates

GBP/USD holding below 1.2900 as mood deteriorates

The Pound remains weak, although within familiar levels against the greenback. Tories keep leading election polls. Attention now on BOE’s meeting this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps below 109 on fresh US-China trade worries

USD/JPY slumps below 109 on fresh US-China trade worries

After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 109 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour as the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict triggered fresh risk-off flows and allowed the JPY to find demand.

USD/JPY News

Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open

Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open

The gold market lost some 1.74% of its value yesterday as a big move into risk assets pushed prices lower.

Gold News

Microsoft opens its windows to Ethereum and the sky is the limit

Microsoft opens its windows to Ethereum and the sky is the limit

The leading player of the day among the Top 3 cryptocurrencies is undoubtedly Ethereum. Microsoft has unveiled the launch of a platform that will allow the global economy to approach the blockchain phenomenon.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures