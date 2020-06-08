USD/CHF struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near 0.9630

- USD/CHF is fluctuating in a tight channel on Monday.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 97.00.
- Wall Street looks to open the day modestly higher.
The USD/CHF pair registered strong gains on Friday and closed the week virtually unchanged at 0.9625. On Monday, the pair is staying relatively calm and was last seen moving sideways near 0.9630.
USD ends previous week on strong footing
The upbeat jobs report from the US last week helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) snap its eight-day losing streak. With the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increasing by 2.5 million in May, investors started to price in a possible shift in the Federal Reserve's stance and the DXY recovered to 97.00 area. On Wednesday, the FOMC will release its monetary policy statement and the USD is likely to remain resilient against its rivals until this event.
Additionally, stock markets rose sharply on the back of the impressive NFP figures and made it difficult for the CHF to find demand as a safe-haven. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.55% on the day and USD/CHF could continue to stretch higher if Wall Street extends last week's rally.
The US economic docket won't be featuring any significant macroeconomic data releases on Monday. On Tuesday, the Unemployment Rate, which is expected to rise to 3.7% from 3.3%, data from Switzerland will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9671
|Daily SMA50
|0.9685
|Daily SMA100
|0.9681
|Daily SMA200
|0.9776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9542
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.945
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity
Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level.
WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below
Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.