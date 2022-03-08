USD/CHF spikes to over one-month high, around 0.9300 neighbourhood

- USD/CHF gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday.
- A verbal intervention by the SNB and a recovery in the risk sentiment weighed on the CHF.
- Ukraine crisis, rising US bond yields favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/CHF pair jumped to a near one-month high during the first half of the European session and might now be looking to extend the momentum beyond the 0.9300 mark.
Following a brief consolidation earlier this Tuesday, the USD/CHF pair gained strong positive traction for the second successive day and built on the overnight rally from the 0.9160 area. The Swiss franc was weighed down by some verbal intervention by the Swiss National Bank on Monday, reiterating its pledge to intervene in the currency markets and a goodish rebound in the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the major.
The global risk sentiment got a strong lift amid a report that the European Union (EU) is set to outline a plan this week to jointly issue bonds on a potentially massive scale to finance energy and defence spending. This, to a larger extent, helped offset modest US dollar pullback from the highest level since May 2020 and did little to hinder the intraday move up. That said, the worsening situation in Ukraine, along with the risking risk of stagflation, kept a lid on the optimism. This might continue to benefit the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Apart from this, a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength beyond the 0.9300 mark, towards testing 2022 high, around the 0.9335-0.9340 region, remains a distinct possibility. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the focus will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.922
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9207
|Daily SMA200
|0.9189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
