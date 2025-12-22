USD/CHF slips below 0.7950 as traders eye Swiss ZEW survey, US Q3 GDP

USD/CHF pares its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.7940 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of Tuesday’s release of the US third-quarter Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter.

The US Dollar (USD) may regain its ground due to cautious sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said on Sunday that monetary policy is in a good position to pause and assess the effects of the 75-basis-point (bps) rate cuts on the economy during the first quarter, according to Bloomberg.

The CME FedWatch tool indicated a 79.0% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, up from 75.6% a week earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has fallen to 21.0% from 24.4% a week ago.

However, US President Donald Trump said last week that the next Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be someone who believes in significantly lower interest rates. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who is under consideration for the role, said, “Because inflation is still elevated, we can take our time - there’s no rush to get down. We can steadily bring the policy rate down toward neutral.”

Traders will likely observe the Swiss ZEW Expectations survey for December due on Tuesday for fresh signals on business and employment conditions, while seeking clarity on the Swiss National Bank’s rate outlook, with a return to negative rates seen as unlikely due to potential harm to savers and pension funds.