USD/CHF slides to three-day lows, eyeing 0.9000 mark amid notable USD supply

- USD/CHF witnessed some follow-through selling for the second straight session on Friday.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and exerted pressure.
- Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales figures for some meaningful trading impetus.
The intraday USD selling picked up pace during the early European session and dragged the USD/CHF pair to three-day lows, around the 0.9020 region in the last hour.
The pair faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Thursday and stalled this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.9000 levels, or two-and-half-month lows. The overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 0.9300 mark extended through the first half of the trading action on Friday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.
Despite evidence of rising inflation in the US, a slew of Fed officials reiterated that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory. Investors now seem convinced that the incoming positive economic data is unlikely to prompt an immediate shift in the Fed's stubbornly dovish stance, which acted as a headwind for the greenback.
The Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that weak job growth and strong inflation in April had not changed the central bank's plan to maintain a loose monetary policy. Adding to this, the Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the Fed would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.
Dovish Fed expectations dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower, which was seen as another factor that exerted some additional downward pressure on the USD. Even a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to dent demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc, also did little to impress bulls or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.
The market attention now turns to the release of US monthly Retail Sales figures, due later during the early North American session. The data will be closely scrutinized for guidance on whether the upward pressure on prices will persist. This might influence the Fed rate expectations, which, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD in the near term.
Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9028
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.9058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9112
|Daily SMA50
|0.923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9084
|Daily SMA200
|0.9082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9067
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD’s fate hinges on US consumer data, technicals favor bulls
Gold consolidates within Thursday’s trading range above $1800. A firmer US dollar, easing Treasury yields leave gold traders in limbo. US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment hold the key.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.