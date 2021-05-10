USD/CHF slides further below 0.9000 mark, lowest level since February 24

- USD/CHF continued losing ground for the fourth consecutive session amid sustained USD selling.
- Dovish Fed expectations continued acting as a headwind for the greenback and exerted pressure.
- The risk-on environment did little to weigh on the safe-haven CHF or lend any support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair weakened further below the key 0.9000 psychological mark and dropped to the lowest level since February 24 during the mid-European session.
The pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the fourth consecutive day of a negative move and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
The USD struggled to capitalize/preserve its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply and dropped to near two-and-half-month lows amid dovish Fed expectations. Friday's dismal US monthly jobs report reaffirmed that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period.
The headline NFP showed that the US economy added only 266K jobs in April, far lower than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of nearly one million. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was revised down and the unemployment rate edged higher to 6.1% from 6.0% in March.
Meanwhile, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets, which tends to weigh on the safe-haven Swiss franc, also did little to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair. That said, slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts might help limit the downside, at least for now.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8988
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9146
|Daily SMA50
|0.9242
|Daily SMA100
|0.9077
|Daily SMA200
|0.9084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9038
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8944
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9154
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.