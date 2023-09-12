USD/CHF side-ways trade comfortably above the 100-day SMA

Share:

USD/CHF continues to consolidate above the 100-day SMA trading neutral at 0.8910.

Markets turned cautious ahead of the inflation readings from August from the US.

Risk aversion is strengthening the USD.

On Tuesday’s sessions, the USD/CHF tallied mild gains and traded near 0.8910. The USD is recovering ground after two consecutive days of trading weak against most of its rivals, while US yields are trading mixed in anticipation of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) from August. On the CHF’s side, the Swiss calendar had nothing relevant to offer in the session.

In that sense, the August CPI is expected to show a 0.5% increase MoM, while the Core measure is forecasted to rise by 0.2% on a monthly basis, and those inflation figures will play a big role in the model of expectations of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions.

Meanwhile, according to the CME FedWatch tool, the market still believes that the Fed will take a break at the September 20 meeting. However, investors anticipate a 40% chance that the Fed might opt for one last interest rate hike in either November or December, which would lift rates to 5.75%.

USD/CHF Levels to watch

The daily chart analysis shows that the short-term outlook for USD/CHF appears bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) maintain positive positions, with the RSI above its midline and displaying an upward trend, while the MACD exhibits green bars. On the other hand, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but below the 200-day SMA, suggesting that the bulls are in command over the bears on the bigger picture.

Support levels: 0.8900, 0.8877 (100-day SMA), 0.8850.

Resistance levels: 0.8950, 0.9000, 0.9030.



USD/CHF Daily Chart