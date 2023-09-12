USD/CHF side-ways trade comfortably above the 100-day SMA

- USD/CHF continues to consolidate above the 100-day SMA trading neutral at 0.8910.
- Markets turned cautious ahead of the inflation readings from August from the US.
- Risk aversion is strengthening the USD.
On Tuesday’s sessions, the USD/CHF tallied mild gains and traded near 0.8910. The USD is recovering ground after two consecutive days of trading weak against most of its rivals, while US yields are trading mixed in anticipation of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) from August. On the CHF’s side, the Swiss calendar had nothing relevant to offer in the session.
In that sense, the August CPI is expected to show a 0.5% increase MoM, while the Core measure is forecasted to rise by 0.2% on a monthly basis, and those inflation figures will play a big role in the model of expectations of the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions.
Meanwhile, according to the CME FedWatch tool, the market still believes that the Fed will take a break at the September 20 meeting. However, investors anticipate a 40% chance that the Fed might opt for one last interest rate hike in either November or December, which would lift rates to 5.75%.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis shows that the short-term outlook for USD/CHF appears bullish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) maintain positive positions, with the RSI above its midline and displaying an upward trend, while the MACD exhibits green bars. On the other hand, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but below the 200-day SMA, suggesting that the bulls are in command over the bears on the bigger picture.
Support levels: 0.8900, 0.8877 (100-day SMA), 0.8850.
Resistance levels: 0.8950, 0.9000, 0.9030.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8919
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8838
|Daily SMA50
|0.8776
|Daily SMA100
|0.8879
|Daily SMA200
|0.9051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.893
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8897
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8833
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8959
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0720 as Dollar loses momentum
EUR/USD was able to hold above 1.0700, and during the American session, it trimmed its losses, rising above 1.0720. The momentum of the US Dollar has diminished as market sentiment improves, and US yields remain steady ahead of US CPI figures.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470
GBP/USD stabilized around 1.2470 after bottoming out at 1.2458. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data, while the US Dollar strengthened ahead of the release of US CPI data.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.