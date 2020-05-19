USD/CHF retreats to 0.9700 area as DXY drops to fresh weekly lows

- USD/CHF struggles to hold above 0.9700 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index extends slide following Monday's sharp drop.
- FOMC Chairman Powell will testify before Senate Banking Committee.
The USD/CHF pair spent the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight range around 0.9720 but came under a modest bearish pressure ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 0.9705.
USD remains on the backfoot
The poor performance of the USD seems to be causing the pair to lose its traction. Ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is at its lowest level in a week at 99.30.
Previewing this event, “Even though the White House and the Fed have taken slightly different paths in the last few weeks with Mr. Powell advocating more fiscal spending and Secretary Mnuchin suggesting an assessment period for the current stimulus before providing more, the two are likely to stress the complementary nature of the government measures,” said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Meanwhile, following Monday's risk rally, financial markets have turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the CHF stay resilient against its rivals. At the moment, Germany's DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 indexes are down 0.55% and 0.8%, respectively.
In the second half of the day, the only data featured in the US economic docket will be the Housing Starts and the Building Permits.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9714
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9755
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid an upbeat market mood, better ZEW figure
EUR/USD has hit new two-week highs around 1.0950, amid an upbeat market mood, driven by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 51 points. Fed Chair Powell's testimony is eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures
GBP/USD is extending its gains well above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range.
US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.