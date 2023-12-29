USD/CHF resumes its decline as dovish bets on the Fed and lower US yields weigh in

- The USD/CHF declined towards the 0.8400 level with a 0.40% loss.
- Markets currently anticipate a significant 160 basis points of easing by the Fed in 2024.
- The pair ends the year with a 9% depreciation and marks its third consecutive weekly loss.
In Friday's trading session, the USD/CHF pair endured losses as it declined to 0.8405. The pair resumed its weakening trend, pressured by dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the impact of lower US yields, which that weighed heavily on the pair's dynamics.
At their last 2023 meeting, the Federal Reserve recognized a deceleration in inflation and a cooling of the economic activity, endorsing the absence of interest rate increases in 2024 whilst forecasting a 75 bps reduction as per the median terminal rate of the Dot Plot from the Summary of Economic Proyections (SEP). Now, market expectations account for rate cuts in both March and May, and some traders are placing bets on a cut a soon as in the upcoming meeting in January. The market's being overconfident that the Fed will start the easing cycle sooner than expected is weakening the US dollar.
The US Treasury yields are mixed, with some rates up and others down while remaining near multi-month lows. The 2-year rate is positioned at 4.27%, while the 5-year and 10-year rates are registered at 3.84% and 3.87% respectively. As yields descend, reflecting the mentioned dovish expectations, it results in a concurrent disadvantage for the USD, pushing down the USD/CHF.
In the upcoming week, markets await US labor market figures. Key insights will encompass December's Nonfarm Payrolls, Wage Inflation, and Unemployment Rate all closely monitored by the Fed.
USD/CHF levels to watch
Reflecting on the technical indicators from the daily chart, it's evident the selling pressure is currently in command. The pair is positioned under the critical levels of the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), underscoring the dominance of sellers in the broader market context.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading conveys an oversold market condition, hinting at a potential reversal as bears may step back to consolidate. However, the presence of rising red bars in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals that bearish momentum continues to ascend, adding an extra layer of challenge for the buyers.
In the short term, the rising bearish momentum evident from the MACD could temper a bullish reversal despite the RSI suggesting an oversold market scenario. Consequently, the aggressive selling pressure, accentuated by the position of the pair below the critical SMAs, continues to dominate the short-term technical outlook of the market.
Support Levels: 0.8400, 0.8350, 0.8330.
Resistance Levels: 0.8500, 0.8530, 0.8600.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8406
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.8441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8655
|Daily SMA50
|0.8819
|Daily SMA100
|0.8888
|Daily SMA200
|0.8907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8446
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8333
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8594
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel near 1.1050 amid light trading
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around 1.1050 on the final trading day of 2023. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Thursday's rebound, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2750 after rising toward 1.2800 in the early European session on Friday. The market action remains subdued on the last trading day of the year as volumes thin out ahead of the long weekend.
Gold declines toward $2,060 as US yields edge higher
After rising toward $2,080, Gold reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near $2,060, pressured by the rebound seen in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors brace for the end-of-the-year flows and refrain from placing large bets on XAU/USD.
Why Bonk Inu price could rally 55% here
Bonk Inu price has been moving down only since it was listed on major exchanges in mid-December. As a result of this sell-only mentality from investors, it has caused the dog-themed crypto BONK to be oversold. But things could change quickly for the meme coin as buy signals emerge.
Beware of the perma bears in 2024
While one might expect Treasury yields and bonds to rally and the dollar to weaken in response to negative growth surprises, the reality differed on Thursday. The lacklustre auction of seven-year Treasury notes overrode the rates market impulse, suggesting that the market may be showing signs of bond market buying fatigue.