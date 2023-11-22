USD/CHF remains on the defensive above 0.8800, US Jobless Claims data eyed

The USD/CHF pair edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) drag the USD/CHF lower to the lowest level since September. Markets remain subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States later this week. The pair currently trades near 0.8832, down 0.06% on the day. The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting released on Tuesday showed that all participants agreed policy decisions at every meeting would continue to be based on the totality of incoming information. Additionally, all participants agreed that monetary policy should remain restrictive until inflation sustainably moves toward the Committee's target. Market participants believe that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with the hiking cycle and expected rate cuts in the middle of 2024. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the USD and acts as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. On the Swiss Franc front, the Swiss Trades Balance came in at 4,600M in October from 6,282M in the previous month. Imports dropped to 18,491M from seen in September while Exports declined to 23,091M versus 24,788 prior. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said that the additional rate hike cannot be ruled out in the future. These hawkish comments lift the Swiss Franc (CHF) against the USD. Later on Wednesday, market participants will focus on the US weekly Jobless Claims Durable Goods Orders, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey. The attention will shift to the US S&P Global PMI data on Friday. These figures could give a clear direction to the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.