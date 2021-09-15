USD/CHF remains defensive near 0.9200 on steady USD

USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session in the middle of the week.

US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields fell on Tuesday following softer CPI data.

US Dollar Index stays strong near 92.70 after short-lived CPI induced selling pressure.

The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair fails to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum and hovers in a very narrow trade band.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9201, down 0.01% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades near 92.70 after testing the weekly low around 92.30 on Tuesday.

The US 10-year benchmark yields fell to 1.28% with a 3.05% loss following the softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which eased concerns the Fed would have to start tapering early.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.1% in August. Inflation grew 0.3% in the previous month as compared to 0.5% in July. The readings aligned with the Fed’s view of inflation as transitory and raised doubts about tapering this year.

It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,443.05 with 0.57% losses, which indicates reduced risk appetite among investors.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc holds some ground on its safe-haven appeal amid risk aversion on the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery.

Furthermore, strong economic data fuels the upside in the franc as Swiss producer and import prices jumped 4.4% in August on yearly basis. The Unemployment Rate fell to an 18-month low at 2.7% in August, mildly below the market consensus of 2.8%.

As for now, traders wait for the US Industrial Production data, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, and Trade Balance data to gain fresh trading impetus.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9202 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 0.9204 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9165 Daily SMA50 0.9158 Daily SMA100 0.9115 Daily SMA200 0.9087 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9228 Previous Daily Low 0.9181 Previous Weekly High 0.9235 Previous Weekly Low 0.9127 Previous Monthly High 0.9242 Previous Monthly Low 0.9019 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9199 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.921 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9181 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9158 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9135 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9228 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9251 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9275



