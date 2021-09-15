USD/CHF remains defensive near 0.9200 on steady USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session in the middle of the week.
  • US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields fell on Tuesday following softer CPI data.
  • US Dollar Index stays strong near 92.70 after short-lived CPI induced selling pressure.

The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair fails to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum and hovers in a very narrow trade band.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9201, down 0.01% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, trades near 92.70 after testing the weekly low around 92.30 on Tuesday.

The US 10-year benchmark yields fell to 1.28% with a 3.05% loss following the softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which eased concerns the Fed would have to start tapering early.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.1% in August. Inflation grew 0.3% in the previous month as compared to 0.5% in July. The readings aligned with the Fed’s view of inflation as transitory and raised doubts about tapering this year. 

It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,443.05 with 0.57% losses, which indicates reduced risk appetite among investors.

On the other hand, the Swiss franc holds some ground on its safe-haven appeal amid risk aversion on the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global economic recovery.

Furthermore, strong economic data fuels the upside in the franc as Swiss producer and import prices jumped 4.4% in August on yearly basis. The Unemployment Rate fell to an 18-month low at 2.7% in August, mildly below the market consensus of 2.8%.

As for now, traders wait for the US Industrial Production data, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, and Trade Balance data to gain fresh trading impetus.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9202
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.9204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9165
Daily SMA50 0.9158
Daily SMA100 0.9115
Daily SMA200 0.9087
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9228
Previous Daily Low 0.9181
Previous Weekly High 0.9235
Previous Weekly Low 0.9127
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.921
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9181
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9135
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9228
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9251
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9275

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

