USD/CHF remains confined to familiar ranges, rate high tussle dominates

- USD/CHF is stuck in familiar ranges despite a firmer US dollar on US CPI data.
- Trades will monitor the macro inflation story and for any change of sentiment surrounding the SNB and ECB.
At 0.9265, USD/CHF is a touch higher in Asia share markets fell on Friday. The risk-off mood echos that on Wall Street following the concerning US inflation data. Uber hawkish comments from Federal Reserve's James Bullard ave also underpinned the sentiment for a 50bps rate hike in March, or even sooner in a possible emergence Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The aggressive comments from Bullard have sent US Treasury yields higher after he said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish and now wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1. He even said that the Fed could raise rates at inter-meetings. Consequently, contracts traded at CME Group priced in an 88% chance of a 50 basis point hike in March and a nearly 95% chance of at least 100 basis points by June.
Stocks reacted in kind with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 1.47%, the S&P 500 losing 1.81%. The Nasdaq Composite also fell losing 2.1%. Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.76%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday but will potentially be weighed by the macro inflationary risk sentiment when they return on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Swiss franc has been one of the least affected by the US data. While traders were quick to assume that the inflation risks were not isolated to the US, the medium-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored in Switzerland and in any case CPI inflation is still below the Swiss National bank's target. This is in contrast to the situation in many other G10 economies. With that being said, for USD/CHF, there is a bullish trend on the longer-term charts. Continued hawkish sentiment around the Fed would be expected to underpin the greenback and continue to support USD/CHF.
What may serve as a driver for the swiss, other than geopolitical risks such as Russia for its safe-haven allure, could be the divergence, or convergence, between the European Central Bank and the Fed. Last week the ECB opened the door to a rate hike later in 2022 as inflation risks rose. This had a profound effect on the forex space, lifting the euro and weighing heavily on the greenback. However, it was dialled down by less hawkish comments from the ECB's governor the following Monday which stripped the euro of its gains. Considering the correlation between CHF and EUR, the highest of the majors for the close ties between the eurozone and Switzerland, traders will monitor the ECB for updates to any monetary policy tightening in the eurozone.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9266
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9211
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9227
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9343
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1400 as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies after US inflation
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.1400, keeping the previous day’s pullback from a three-month high during Friday’s Asian session. ECB’s Lagarde rules out faster rate hikes, Fedspeak stays hawkish despite Barkin’s cautious statements.
GBP/USD teases bears around 1.3550, Brexit talks, UK Q4 GDP eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around intraday low, keeps previous day’s pullback from three-week top. UK’s Truss, EU’s Sefcovic to discuss Brexit, chatters over UK’s new offer on Northern Ireland keep pair buyers hopeful. UK PM Johnson battles ‘Partygate’ problems, Britain eases more activity restrictions.
Gold bears sinking in their teeth as USD pops
Trading in a tight $3.50c/oz range in Asia Friday, with Japan out on holiday, gold is flat on the day so far following a lively day on Wall Street following the hot US inflation data. Gold is trading near $1,825 and is oscillating at the foot of the bearish daily close from Thursday's business.
Crypto.com price breaks through resistance as CRO bulls take over
Crypto.com price under pressure post US CPI data, recovers and maintains gains. Crucial $0.50 price level breached, bullish momentum must be maintained. Downside risks could be significant if buyers slowly fade away.
January inflation scorches US markets: Fed cornered on rate increases Premium
Consumer Price Index jumps to 7.5%, core rises to 6%. Treasury rates soar, equities tumble on four decade inflation record. 2-year yield rockets 23 points, 10-year adds 9 points. Dollar gains, falls sharply, then reverses on Fed comments and futures.