USD/CHF refreshes session tops and retreats, up little around 0.9090-95 area

- USD/CHF regained positive traction on Wednesday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- Surging US bond yields, upbeat US durable goods orders provided a modest lift to the greenback.
- Reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of Powell’s speech kept a lid on any strong gains.
The USD/CHF pair climbed further beyond the 0.9100 mark and refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair managed to find decent support near the 0.9070 horizontal zone and regained positive traction on Wednesday amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. The ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the greenback to attract some buying, which was seen as a key factor behind the USD/CHF pair's modest uptick.
The already stronger USD got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected US Durable Goods Ordes data. The headline orders surpassed estimates by a big margin and increased 11.2% MoM in July. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 7.7% from 7.3% reported previously.
However, a softer tone around the equity markets, amid fresh concerns over the US economic recovery, extended some support to the Swiss franc's safe-haven status. Moreover, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been alternating gains and losses over the past one week of this. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before positioning for the USD/CHF pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9106
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9112
|Daily SMA50
|0.929
|Daily SMA100
|0.9474
|Daily SMA200
|0.9605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9126
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9074
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9094
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9163
