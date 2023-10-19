USD/CHF rebounds from intraday lows near 0.9000 on surging US Treasury yields

- USD/CHF receives upward support despite stronger Switzerland’s Trade Balance data.
- Swiss balance of trade increased from 3,814M to 6,316M in September.
- Higher US bond yields contribute support to underpinning the US Dollar.
USD/CHF recovers the intraday losses on surging US Treasury yields, trading higher around 0.9000 during the early European session on Thursday. However, the pair faced a challenge on solid Swiss Trade Balance data released on Thursday.
Federal Customs Administration of Switzerland reported a positive value for the balance amount between import and export, increasing from the previous balance of 3,814M to 6,316M in September. The market expected figure was 3,770M.
Additionally, the escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East has the potential to increase demand for traditional safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc (CHF). On Tuesday, conflicting reports emerged about an Israeli air attack that Gaza authorities claimed killed 500 people at a hospital in Palestinian territory. Israel countered, asserting that the damage was caused by a Palestinian attack.
In response to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict, US President Joe Biden has reached an agreement with Egypt to provide limited aid to Gaza. This complex situation is undoubtedly influencing financial considerations.
US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a resurgence, influenced by both economic data from the United States and US Treasury yields. The spot price hovers around 106.60. The 10-year US bond yield climbed to 4.97%, up by 1.18%, by the press time.
However, dovish remarks from multiple Federal Reserve officials suggest a cautious stance, with reluctance to tighten monetary policy in the current economic scenario.
The US housing market is providing mixed signals, with Building Permits in September surpassing expectations at 1.475 million (above the expected 1.45 million). Housing Starts rebounded to 1.35 million, just below the market consensus of 1.38 million, adding complexity to the narrative.
The Beige Book's observation, indicating "little to no change" in economic activity during September and early October, offers a broader perspective.
Thursday could bring the energy of a significant infusion of economic insights into the US economy, featuring Existing Home Sales, the Philly Fed index, and the weekly Jobless Claims report.
USD/CHF: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8998
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9096
|Daily SMA50
|0.8954
|Daily SMA100
|0.8904
|Daily SMA200
|0.9018
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9124
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8987
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.893
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
