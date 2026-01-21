TRENDING:
UK CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF rebounds above 0.7900 despite increasing US-EU tensions

  • USD/CHF advances as the US Dollar recovers daily losses despite escalating US–Greenland concerns.
  • President Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland.
  • The EU signaled tariffs on $93 billion of US goods, as France urged deploying the bloc’s Anti-Coercion Instrument.
USD/CHF rebounds above 0.7900 despite increasing US-EU tensions
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CHF halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 0.7910 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) recovers its daily losses despite rising United States (US)–Greenland concerns.

However, the USD/CHF pair could weaken as the Greenback faces pressure from “Sell America” sentiment, while the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) gains support from rising risk aversion. US President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries, fueling concerns over slower economic growth.

Markets also fear that Europe could leverage roughly $10 trillion in US assets, with a Danish pension fund planning to exit Treasuries. European countries have pushed back, threatening new tariffs unless a Greenland deal is reached. The European Union signaled potential duties on $93 billion of US goods, while France reportedly urged the use of the bloc’s Anti-Coercion Instrument.

The US Dollar could have received support as the latest US labor market data have pushed back expectations for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June. Fed officials have signaled little urgency to ease policy further until there is clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably moving toward the 2% target.

Switzerland’s Producer and Import Prices declined 1.8% year-over-year (YoY) in December 2025, deepening from a 1.6% fall in November and marking the sharpest producer deflation since September. Monthly prices fell 0.2%, contrary to expectations for a 0.2% increase, but moderating from the prior 0.5% decline.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD remains stronger near 1.1750 as US Dollar weakens, Germany's ZEW index surges

EUR/USD extends its gains for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.1730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar continues to lose ground amid rising United States–Greenland concerns.

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3450 ahead of UK CPI data

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair rises as the Pound Sterling gains support following Tuesday’s release of UK employment data for the three months to November. Employment increased by 82K after a 17K contraction in the previous period.

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold bulls seem unstoppable amid the global flight to safety

Gold continues scaling new record peaks for the third consecutive day and climbs further beyond the $4,850 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to take over Greenland and said on Tuesday that there is no going back on his ambition to take control of the Arctic island. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple extend correction as bearish pressure persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple steadied on Wednesday, after correcting by nearly 5%, 10% and 5%, respectively, so far this week. BTC slips below $90,000, while ETH and XRP close below their key daily supports. The momentum indicators of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggest a strengthening bearish trend, hinting at a deeper correction.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP extend correction as rising geopolitical tensions fade risky sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices are extending their losses on Tuesday as risk-on sentiment fades amid rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers